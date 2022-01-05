Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) With the surge in COVID-19 cases, bank unions on Wednesday demanded a five-day week for banking operations and capping the attendance of the workforce to 50 per cent in Maharashtra till the situation improves.

In a letter to the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), the United Forum of Bank Unions (Maharashtra State) also urged to consider restricting banking hours till 2 pm.

Also Read | How To Change PF Nomination Online Via epfiindia.gov.in; Here Is Step-By-Step Guide For EPFO Members.

This will help in reducing the customer interaction time at the branches/ offices and will, therefore, reduce the risk of contamination among the employees of banks and customers, it said.

Bank of Maharashtra is the SLBC convenor in the state.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Economists See New COVID-19 Variant Forcing RBI To Delay Policy Normalisation.

The forum said the bankers, being in close contact with the public in general, are more prone to the infection, it said.

The forum has also sought to provide booster doses to all eligible bank employees in order to control the rapid spread of infection at this juncture. HRS hrs hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)