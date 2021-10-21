Chennai, Oct 21 (PTI) The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has prohibited six lawyers from practicing as advocates in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in India either in their name or in any assumed name till the disposal of the disciplinary proceedings initiated against them.

The Bar Council debarred them from practicing after passing resolutions recently.

While murder cases were pending against two of them, another was found to have acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and was engaged in money lending business at exorbitant rates of interest.

One of the six advocates had used fake stamp papers while a POCSO Act was pending against another.

The charge against another lawyer was that he had suppressed the fact that he worked as a conductor while studying law.

