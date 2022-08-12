New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Exports of basmati rice increased by 25.54 per cent in April-June this fiscal year to USD 1.15 billion (around Rs 9,160 crore), the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has commenced a survey to estimate acreage, assess crop health and expected yield of aromatic and long-grain rice during 2022-2023 kharif season using climate-based yield modelling, it said.

It said the survey is being conducted after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Basmati rice is a registered Geographical Indication (GI) tagged agricultural product.

As per the survey model, field-based as well as satellite imageries survey is being carried out on the basis of sample group of farmers selected at district level in seven basmati producing states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh (30 districts) and Jammu & Kashmir (3 districts).

To ascertain accuracy levels, GPS points are to be recorded and each farmer is getting photographed at the time they participate in the survey, it said.

India has exported basmati rice to the tune of USD 12 billion in the last three years.

Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, the UAE, US, UK, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman had a share close to 80 per cent in total shipments of basmati rice from India in 2021-22.

Basmati rice is one of the largest agro products for export from India.

During 2020-21, India exported 4.63 million MT of basmati rice with a value of USD 4.02 billion.

