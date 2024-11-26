Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Electric two-and three-wheeler battery-swapping network, Battery Smart, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Amit Bhardwaj as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to drive its next phase of growth.

Bhardwaj, as the CFO, will lead the company's financial strategy, drive profitability at scale, and strengthen its internal controls and governance processes, Battery Smart said in a statement.

Also Read | What is PAN 2.0? Here’s Everything You Need to Know About New Upgrade to PAN Cards.

With over two decades of experience in financial strategy, risk management, and business growth, his appointment is a significant step in Battery Smart's expansion as it strengthens its leadership in the electric mobility space, the company said.

Throughout his career, Bhardwaj has successfully guided businesses through complex financial landscapes, improving profitability and implementing scalable processes that drive long-term success, Battery Smart said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 26, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Prior to his present assignment, Bhardwaj has been associated with organisations, including Jubilant FoodWorks, Cars24, Shiprocket, and OYO, it said.

Commenting on the appointment, Pulkit Khurana, Co-founder & CEO, Battery Smart shared, "As we accelerate our growth, Amit's strong track record of financial acumen and strategic vision will play a key role in optimising capital utilisation and driving long-term profitability."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)