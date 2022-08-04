Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Global pharma and chemicals major Bayer CropScience on Thursday reported a 19.27 per cent growth in profit at Rs 302.6 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company's profit stood at Rs 253.7 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Bayer CropScience said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations went up by 17.76 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 1,667.4 crore, compared to Rs 1,415.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company on Thursday closed at Rs 5,280.55, up 0.27 per cent on BSE.

