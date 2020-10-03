Mangaluru, Oct 3 (PTI): Beary Language Day was celebrated by the Dakshina Kannada district unit of Akhila Bharat Beary Parishat here on Saturday.
Beary or Byari is a language spoken by the Muslim communities mainly of Karnataka and some parts of north Kerala.
Also Read | Karnataka Rains: Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga and Other Districts, Rain Activity Over BBMP Likely for Next 2 Days.
The founder-president of the Beary parishat P J Hussain, inaugurating the celebration, said a huge movement for the language and literature had taken place a decade ago.
Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) managing directorMuhammad Nazeer, speaking on the occasion, stressed the need for better efforts to promote the language.
Also Read | Kolkata: Motorbike Taxi Rider Arrested for Molesting Woman Passenger in Tiljala.
He released a land registration document registered in Beary language during the celebrations.
Beary literary and cultural association president Basheer Baikampady, Kendra Beary Sahitya Parishat president D M Aslam and corporator Abdul Latif Kandak were among those present.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)