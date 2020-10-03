Mangaluru, Oct 3 (PTI): Beary Language Day was celebrated by the Dakshina Kannada district unit of Akhila Bharat Beary Parishat here on Saturday.

Beary or Byari is a language spoken by the Muslim communities mainly of Karnataka and some parts of north Kerala.

The founder-president of the Beary parishat P J Hussain, inaugurating the celebration, said a huge movement for the language and literature had taken place a decade ago.

Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) managing directorMuhammad Nazeer, speaking on the occasion, stressed the need for better efforts to promote the language.

He released a land registration document registered in Beary language during the celebrations.

Beary literary and cultural association president Basheer Baikampady, Kendra Beary Sahitya Parishat president D M Aslam and corporator Abdul Latif Kandak were among those present.

