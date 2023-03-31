Bengaluru, Mar 31 (PTI) Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received export orders worth USD 52 million during this month, the company said on Friday.

This includes communication equipment, electronics assembly, micro modules and mechanical parts for various customers from France, Israel, and the USA, among others, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

Also Read | Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Medanta Hospital in Gurugram Exhibits First of Its Kind 3D Walkthrough Colon Structure To Teach Timely Intervention.

"This is reflective of the growing business interest and confidence among international customers on BEL and other Indian industries, which comes with the encouragement of the Indian Government and its policies aimed at an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," BEL said.

Also Read | Utkal Divas or Odisha Day 2023 Date: Know the History and Significance of Odisha Dibasa on the 88th State Foundation Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)