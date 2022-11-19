Bengaluru, Nov 19 (PTI) Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) for co-operation in the field of Quantum Science and Technology.

The JDA aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and IITM in the area of Quantum Science Technology development, Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said in a statement.

