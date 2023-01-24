New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Paris-based watchmaker Bell & Ross has entered into a partnership with domestic luxury watch retailer Ethos Limited to sell its designer watches in the country.

Bell & Ross watches will be sold in India through digital platforms as well as physical stores of Ethos.

"Bell & Ross, a French watchmaking brand that designs reliable, high-precision watches, will now be exclusively available with Ethos Limited as part of a strategic partnership. The brand is well-known for its functional, purpose-driven timepieces that are now live on the Ethos website," Ethos said in a statement on Tuesday.

The selection, including models from the Instrument, Urban, and Concept collections, will also be available at selected Ethos stores later this month, it added.

"We are very excited to be expanding our portfolio of 'professional' watches, especially with the likes of Bell & Ross, a brand that has a strong following. Indian watch enthusiasts will surely appreciate the experience of the brand that we will now be bringing to them," said Pranav Saboo, CEO, Ethos Limited.

Bell & Ross, having a manufacturing centre in Switzerland, manufactures utilitarian instrument watches, designed to assist professionals who work in extreme conditions and require absolute precision.

"We are delighted to announce Ethos Watches as our exclusive distributor in India. We look forward to starting wonderful cooperation together," stated Carlos Rosillo, co-founder and CEO of Bell & Ross.

Operating with 50 stores across the country, Ethos is India's largest luxury watch retail chain housing over 60 premium brands such as Rolex, Omega, TAG Heuer, Rado, Tissot and Seiko, among others.

