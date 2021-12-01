Kolkata, Nov 30 (PTI) Bengal's COVID-19 toll rose to 19,486 with 13 more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Bihar CSBC Driver Constable DET Admit Card Released, Candidates Can Download Their E-Admit Cards Online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

There were four COVID-19 deaths in North 24 Parganas district, two in the city and one each in South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Purba Medinipur, Nadia, South Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri districts, a bulletin issued by the deparment said.

Also Read | FIFA Arab Cup 2021: Teams, Format, Schedule and Everything You Need To Know About the Competition.

A total 705 new cases of the infection were reported in the last 24 hours which pushed the caseload to 16,16,083, it said.

The number of active cases in the state is 7,731, the bulletin said.

There were at least 694 cases of recoveries reported in the state since Monday. The discharge rate, however, remained at 98.32 per cent.

At least, 15,88,866 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

Since Monday at least 36,603 samples were tested in West Bengal and the total number of clinical examinations conducted since the outbreak of the pandemic rose to 2,03,19,125, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)