Kolkata, Oct 16 (PTI) Coating major Berger Paints India Ltd is tapping into surface disinfectant market after personal hygiene products to encash demand boom post-COVID-19 outbreak, a company official said.

The company has tapped IIT Guwahati to bring a technology to consumer doorstep which had longer time efficacy and does not require multiple uses in a day on a surface.

The problem with alcohol-based surface disinfectants is that the consumer have to sanitise the surfaces again and again after every unknown touch.

Berger claimed, "BreatheEasy Safe 24", Multi-Surface Protector, protects surfaces from germs, bacteria and COVID like viruses for 24 hours.

"We expect the product to do well, however, putting an estimate on the revenue target would be a bit early," the official said.

The product is currently available on Amazon, Flipkart and shop.bergerpaints.com.

