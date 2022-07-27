New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Bharat Forge on Wednesday said one of its unit and Talgo India have joined hands to manufacture high speed passenger trains.

BF Infrastructure and Talgo India Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Patentes Talgo SL have collaborated to set up a joint venture for the purpose.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Facing QC Isuues Over Rear Camera Lens: Report.

The alliance will also address large business opportunities in the Indian railways sector and tap the upcoming domestic requirements in the field, Pune-based Bharat Forge said in a statement.

The collaboration also comes at a time when the Indian Railways has floated a tender for the manufacturing and maintenance of 100 new generation lightweight energy efficient trains.

Also Read | Discord Voice Chat Now Available for Xbox Beta Testers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)