New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Finance Ministry on Thursday said the third tranche of Bharat Bond ETF was oversubscribed 6.2 times against the base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: No Significant Change in Minimum Temperatures Very Likely Over Most Parts of Central India During Next 5 Days.

Bharat Bond ETF is an exchange-traded fund that invests in the debt of public sector companies. The ETF currently invests only in 'AAA' rated bonds of public sector companies.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 131 Crore Doses.

"Overwhelming response seen in BHARAT Bond ETF 2032 NFO. Total collection over Rs 6,200 Crs. Issue oversubscribed more than 6.2x against the base issue size of Rs 1,000 crores," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet.

The funds raised through the debt ETF helps in smoothening borrowing plans of the participating CPSEs or public sector banks. It also helps them in meeting their capital expenditure needs.

The second tranche of the Bharat Bond ETF, which was launched in July 2020, was oversubscribed more than 3 times, collecting about Rs 11,000 crore. It had fetched about Rs 12,400 crore in its debut offer in December 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)