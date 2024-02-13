Lucknow, Feb 13 (PTI) The Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by its senior leader Rahul Gandhi will pass through 13 districts in Uttar Pradesh, covering a distance of 785 kilometres in seven days.

Announcing the detailed programme of the yatra here, Uttar Pradesh Congress leader C P Rai said it will enter the state in Chandauli district's Naubatpur on February 16 and cover Varanasi, Bhadohi, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Amethi, Raebareli, Lucknow, Unnao, Kanpur and Jalaun.

On January 22, the yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh from Jhansi, Rai said in a statement.

"It will pass through 13 districts in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Gandhi will address 15 public meetings during the Uttar Pradesh leg of the yatra and interact with different sections of society.

