Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Bank and digital payment firm Phi Commerce to facilitate a one-stop omnichannel payment solution at Kempegowda International Airport.

Designed specifically for the airport, the solution will enable a secure, scalable, and unified payment experience. It will power B2B and B2C payments across channels – both online and offline, BIAL said in a release on Thursday.

The company said it will facilitate transactions across the domestic terminal, international terminal, airport city, concert arena, airport hotels, retail, recreation, dining, entertainment destination, airport parking, cargo and BIAL subsidiaries.

"The new payment experience will bring all online, in-store, and cash transactions taking place across the airport ecosystem into one single platform. BIAL wants to take all payments into a seamless and more innovative world," said Kenneth Guldbjerg, Chief Commercial Officer at BIAL.

Through its payment ecosystem, the country's third-busiest will now have better insights into spending patterns and be able to deliver customer-friendly last-mile promotions, as per the release.

"True to Kotak's digital spirit, we are proud to enable payment solutions across the premises of BIAL. Kotak, in partnership with Phi Commerce, will provide all the enterprises running their businesses with the point of sale (PoS) terminals and payment gateways for quick and smooth processing of payments from customers. We see great value in our partnership with BIAL," said Shekhar Bhandari, President & Business Head - Global Transaction Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Kotak's partnership with BIAL will open a world of financial opportunities to clients working in the BIAL ecosystem, said Puneet Kapoor, President of products, alternate channels and customer experience delivery at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

"This payment solution is path-breaking in its ability to provide customer delight at check-out every single time and has applicability across large retail ecosystems in the country and globally as well. We are excited to see this new payment experience come alive at the airport in Bengaluru," said Jose Thattil, CEO and co-founder, Phi Commerce.

