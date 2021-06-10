Chennai, Jun 10 (PTI): Over one kilogram of gold worth Rs 63.20 lakh which was allegedly smuggled into India from Dubai was seized by the Customs department and one person was arrested in this connection, officials said.

Acting on specific inputs, the Customs officials intercepted a 26-year old passenger on his arrival from Dubai on suspicion and retrieved the precious metal which was concealed in a belt and also in his pants, an official release said.

On extraction, 1.25 kg of 24k purity gold worth Rs 63. 20 lakh was recovered and the passenger was arrested, it said.PTI VIJ SS

