New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Over 350 domestic exporters and more than 800 buyers from different countries participated in a three-day food show, which concluded on January 10 in Greater Noida, TPCI said on Friday.

Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) also said that the fifth edition of 'Indusfood 2022' is expected to have negotiated business deals worth USD one billion during the show, which was organised under the set COVID protocols of the government.

Some of the prominent buyers, supermarkets and distributors who participated in the show included Nesto Hypermarket (GCC), Gala (UAE), Grand Hypermarket (GCC), Jaleel Cash & Carry (UAE), National Food Company (Saudi Arabia), Fortune Five Group (UAE), OIC (Canada), Masco Dairy (Bangladesh), and Suyash International (Nepal), it said in a statement.

Buyers from different countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Canada, the US, Egypt and Bangladesh, participated in the show.

Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, had inaugurated the show on January 8 at India Exposition Mart, Greater Noida.

"The world is preferring India's products across the globe...Whatever the world demands, we can cater to that," the statement quoted the minister as saying.

Vivek Agarwal, Chairman food and beverages committee of the TPCI, said that India's export of agricultural and processed food products has increased more than 20 per cent in April-December 2021-22 over the same period of 2020-21.

India has only a 2 per cent share in the global export of food products. So, it has huge potential to be among the top 10 largest global markets in the sector.

