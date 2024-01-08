Latest News | Bilkis Bano Case: Jamiat Hails SC's Quashing of Remission Granted to 11convicts

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday hailed the Supreme Court's quashing of the remission granted by the Gujarat government to 11 convicts in the gang-rape case of Bilkis Bano, saying the verdict will strengthen people's confidence in the judiciary.

Both the factions of the Jamiat praised the verdict and lauded the judiciary.

Maulana Arshad Madani, president of one of the Jamiat factions, welcomed the verdict and termed it "exemplary".

"This will strengthen the confidence of common citizens, especially the minorities of the country, towards the Supreme Court," Arshad Madani said.

He congratulated all those people who took this matter to the Supreme Court and fought the legal battle with strength.

Maulana Mahmood Madani, who heads the other faction of the Jamiat, hailed the verdict as preservation of justice and the rule of law.

"This verdict is a significant victory for the rule of law and sends a clear message that justice cannot be compromised under any circumstances," he said in a statement.

"This also reaffirms the commitment of the judiciary to ensure that justice is served impartially and without interference from external pressures. The decision will serve as a lesson for governments to administer justice impartially," Mahmood Madani said.

The Supreme Court also slammed the Gujarat government of being "complicit" with an accused and abusing its discretion.

It ordered all the convicts, who were released prematurely on Independence Day in 2022, back to jail within two weeks.

