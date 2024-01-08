Latest News | Bilkis Bano Case: Jamiat Hails SC's Quashing of Remission Granted to 11convicts

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday hailed the Supreme Court's quashing of the remission granted by the Gujarat government to 11 convicts in the gang-rape case of Bilkis Bano, saying the verdict will strengthen people's confidence in the judiciary.
Both the factions of the Jamiat praised the verdict and lauded the judiciary.
Maulana Arshad Madani, president of one of the Jamiat factions, welcomed the verdict and termed it "exemplary".
"This will strengthen the confidence of common citizens, especially the minorities of the country, towards the Supreme Court," Arshad Madani said.
