Latest News | Biocon, Mylan Get USFDA Nod for Insulin Glargine Injection

New Delhi, June 12 (PTI) Biocon and Mylan NV on Friday said that they have received approval from the US health regulator for insulin glargine injection, in vial and pre-filled pen presentations, to control high blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes and adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the new drug application (NDA) for Semglee in vial and pre-filled pen presentations, the companies said in a joint statement.

"Semglee has an identical amino acid sequence to Sanofi's Lantus and is approved for the same indications", it added.

Semglee, co-developed by Mylan and Biocon Biologics, was approved as a drug product and is now deemed a biologic in accordance with the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act in line with other insulin products, the statement said.

"The approval of our insulin glargine by the USFDA marks the culmination of a long journey. As an organisation committed to making insulin-based therapy increasingly accessible for people with diabetes globally, I am glad this approval will enable us to serve the needs of patients in the US," Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said.

Mylan and Biocon Biologics' insulin glargine has received regulatory approval in more than 45 countries around the world, and is the third product approved by FDA through the Mylan-Biocon Biologics collaboration, the statement said.

"We are extremely excited with the opportunity to offer Semglee, co-developed with Mylan and manufactured by Biocon Biologics, to the US market, where millions of patients need more affordable insulin analogs to control their diabetes," Biocon Biologics CEO and MD Christiane Hamacher said.

Biocon Biologics is committed to impact 5 million patient lives globally by FY22, she added.

In similar vein, Mylan CEO Heather Bresch said, "This approval is an important milestone, first and foremost for the millions of patients living with diabetes in the US as we seek to expand their access to insulin through more affordable treatment options."

It's also another milestone for Mylan as it continues to leverage its scientific, commercial, manufacturing and regulatory expertise to benefit patients, and as it enhances portfolio with increasingly complex and higher value-chain products, like insulin, she added.

"Leveraging these capabilities, whether through our internal teams or through strong partnerships like the one we've built with Biocon, strengthens our ability to deliver innovative solutions to patients in the US and around the world," Bresch said.

Sanofi's total IQVIA sales for the 12 months ending April 30, 2020 were approximately USD 1.68 billion (about Rs 12,600 crore) for Lantus 100 Units/mL vial, and approximately USD 4.33 billion (about Rs 32,400 crore) for Lantus SoloSTAR pen, the statement said.

Shares of Biocon Ltd were trading 1 per cent lower at Rs 383.05 per scrip on the BSE.

