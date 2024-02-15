Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) Private university BITS Pilani on Thursday announced the setting up of BITS Design School (BITSDES) in Mumbai.

The globally-benchmarked design school, which will be in collaborations with Aalto University, Finland, and the School of Design, RMIT, Melbourne, will be set up in 63 acres in the Mumbai metropolitan region, for which Rs 1,500 crore of investment is being made, BITS Pilani said in a statement.

Also Read | SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Applications Open for 131 Managerial and Other Posts at sbi.co.in, Know How to Apply.

"BITS Design School will reimagine design education with a bold, trans-disciplinary, competency based approach, and embrace avenues where design can positively impact people, businesses, and the world," BITS Pilani Chancellor Kumar Mangalam Birla said.

BITS Design School will introduce a four-year, residential, Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme in the academic year 2024-25, followed by a Master's programme and a faculty development programme over the next two years.

Also Read | APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2023 Released at psc.ap.gov.in: Admit Card for Group 2 Services Examination Out, Know Steps To Download.

Admissions will open on February 26.

While a permanent campus is expected to become operational in early 2025, BITS Design School will commence its first academic session in August 2024 out of the interim campus in Powai, Mumbai.

In the second year, students can choose from five streams offered for specialisation -- Physical Product Design, Digital Product Design (UI/UX), Human Centred Design, Experience Design, and Visual Design, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)