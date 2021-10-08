Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI): Eye care provider Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals has drawn up a Rs 1,000 crore aggressive pan India expansion plan to increase its footprint to 200 hospitals over the next three years and 500 outreach centres, a top official said on Friday.

Also Read | Motorola Moto E40 With 48MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched Globally.

Also Read | How To Hide Chats & Groups in WhatsApp.

Dr Amar Agarwal, Chairman of the Hospitals, stated this after announcing the merger of Maharashtra-based Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital, founded by Padma Shri awardee professor Dr S Natarajan, with it.

"This is a very significant milestone for us as we have literally hit a century with this merger. Aditya Jyot Hospital becoming a part of our eye care chain has taken our total tally of eye care facilities in India and abroad to 100."

"We plan to invest over Rs 300 crore in Maharashtra to set up 20 eye hospitals across the state and over 100 outreach clinics in the next three years. We have a Rs 1,000 crore expansion plan to increase out footprint pan-India to 200 hospitals over the next three years and 500 outreach centres", he was quoted as saying in a release.

Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital Chairman S Natarajan said "We are proud to officially become a part of the renowned Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals Chain. We have a shared vision of making technology-driven eyecare available to all".

"With this merger, we will channelise our combined expertise to take Aditya Jyot Eye hospital even to further heights", he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)