New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Indian short-format video app Mitron on Wednesday said it has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Chandan Chhabra as Vice President (Operations) and Nisha Pokhriyal as VP of Marketing.

In his new role, Chhabra will establish SoPs, drive efficiency across multiple departments and focus on strategic planning of the business, a statement said.

Pokhriyal will be responsible for leading Mitron's overall brand marketing initiatives and accelerating the growth trajectory of the startup, it added.

Chhabra previously worked at OLX India, while Pokhriyal served as Associate Director - Marketing of VMate (short video app from Alibaba Mobile Business group).

**** *PhonePe sells 5 lakh policies in 5 months Flipkart-owned PhonePe on Wednesday said it has sold over five lakh insurance policies on its platform from April-August this year.

This makes PhonePe the fastest-growing insure-tech distributor in India within just 9 months of the Insurance category going live on the PhonePe app, a statement said.

PhonePe had forayed into the insurance segment in January this year. Since April, it has launched five more insurance products including COVID-19 Insurance, Domestic Travel Insurance, Hospital Daily Cash, Dengue and Malaria Insurance, Personal Accident Cover in addition to International Travel Insurance.

**** *Chiratae Ventures launches 7th edition of Innovator's Program Chiratae Ventures on Wednesday announced the launch of seventh edition of its Innovator's Program.

This will include a five-week foundational initiative for the final set of selected startups to empower seed and early-stage founders to enable their growth journey through mentorship, customer connects and access to capital, a statement said.

"In the seventh edition of the Innovators Program, the focus is on companies solving real-world problems through technology across sectors like consumer tech, deep tech, health tech, enterprise/software tech and fintech," it added.

