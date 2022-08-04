Guwahati, Aug 4 (PTI) The Assam government on Thursday joined hands with HCL, Walmart and Flipkart for various purposes, including skilling the youths, exporting local products and creating talent for e-commerce supply chain.

The first memorandum of understanding was signed between the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training (DECT) and the IT firm HCL Technologies to facilitate the employability of youths of Assam under various programmes.

The HCL in collaboration with DECT will provide training to the Class 12 passed students, aiming to reduce regional imbalance in terms of skilled people.

Another MoU was inked between Assam Skill University (ASU) and HCL-TSS to help aspirants to join HCL-TSS skilling and employment programmes and provide mutual support for counseling and conducting assessment of eligible candidates in university campus or any other campus provided by ASU.

This is expected to help students from rural and remote areas to get employment opportunities, an official said.

The third agreement was signed by Walmart Vriddhi with the Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department and Skill Employment Entrepreneurship Department.

This tripartite MoU has been exchanged for the development of MSMEs in terms of showcasing and exporting their products, and also exchange ideas for successful commercialisation of their products by providing them market access.

As per the last MoU signed between Flipkart and Assam Skill Development Mission, Flipkart will provide opportunities to youth of the state in the Flipkart Supply Chain Operations Academy by training, certifying and creating a pool of e-commerce supply chain talent.

They will also get an opportunity to do an on-the-job-training at Flipkart and receive a stipend of Rs 17,500 during the training period, the agreement noted.

All the four agreements were signed in presence of Assam Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and other senior officials.

Commenting on the development, he said: "Assam has a huge potential in terms of MSMEs and the Government of Assam is working diligently for making the MSME sector of the state a supreme one."

Assam is trying all possible ways to implement the concept of 'Ease of Living' by providing adequate employment opportunities in the state, Mallabaruah said.

The minister also thanked Swasti Society, which is engaged to implement the Walmart Vriddhi programme to launch in India for helping MSMEs to expand their domestic capacities and participate in global supply chains.

HCL Technologies Vice President Subbaraman Balasubramanyan, Flipkart Director Akash Misra, Swasti Operations Head Amarnath Sharma and senior Assam government officials were present during the function.

