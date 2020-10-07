New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Swedish apparel retailer H&M on Wednesday launched its global loyalty program, H&M Member, in India expecting it to play a significant role in the company's growth considering the transformation in consumer behaviour in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is launching the programme to coincide with the completion of five years in India, since the opening of its first store in the Capital in 2015.

"It (H&M Member) will play a significant role. We know in retail there is a big transformation going on, not only in India but globally where people are preferring to shop more and more on the digital channel," H&M India Country Manager Janne Einola told PTI.

He further said, "H&M is working hard to make it possible for every customer to choose their own channel where they feel more confident to buy."

The digital membership programme, which is open to everyone who is above 18 years of age, is designed on the principle of relationship-building while focusing on the need for personalization, he added.

Online or in-store shoppers who join the H&M Member program will enjoy exclusive benefits and rewards, special member promotions, as well as early access notifications to selected sales, events and experiences, among others, Einola said.

"Personalised shopping experience is going to be a big thing in the future," he added.

He further said with the festive season on, the company felt that October would be a perfect moment to launch the loyalty programme and try to engage and activate members "in line with the brand's value and identity that H&M stands for".

The company said H&M Member is a two-tiered program, with Member and 'Member Plus' status. Once a Member accumulates 800 points they are upgraded into the 'Member Plus' status which unlocks free shipping, unique events and rewards.

As an introductory offer, H&M India is offering a one-time offer of 15 per cent discount on their entire purchase for those who sign up between October 8 to 18.

Einola said the COVID-19-induced lockdown affected the company's operations in India like any other retailer with three months of complete shutdown of physical stores.

"In our case, we could not run our online stores for two and half months," he said however, adding the company is gradually recovering and is bullish on the long-term prospects in India.

At present H&M operates 48 stores in 24 cities across India.

