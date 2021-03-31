New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Shares of HDFC Bank on Wednesday declined nearly 4 per cent after the country's largest private sector lender admitted to some glitches in its online banking services.

The stock dipped 3.86 per cent to close at Rs 1,493.55 on BSE. During the day, it tumbled 4.25 per cent to Rs 1,487.50.

Shares of HDFC also went lower by 4.06 per cent to close at Rs 2,498.95.

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank had on Tuesday said it is taking steps to resolve glitches in its digital banking platform and restore services on priority.

This is not for the first time that the customers of the bank have faced service outage. In fact, the bank has been penalised by the Reserve bank of India (RBI) for two major outages in the past.

In December, the RBI temporarily barred HDFC Bank from launching new digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit cards after taking a serious view of service outages at the lender over the last two years.

