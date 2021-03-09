New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Shares of JMC Projects (India) on Tuesday jumped over 13 per cent after the company said it has bagged construction order worth Rs 1,000 crore from Maldives' Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation.

The stock after a positive start further zoomed 13.19 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 88.80 on BSE.

On NSE, it gained 12.87 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 89.

In a filing to the BSE, JMC Projects (India) Ltd said it has signed an agreement with Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation Ltd, a state-owned company of the Government of the Republic of the Maldives, for the design, finance and construction of 2,000 social housing units in Hulhumale Island of Maldives.

The company said the total value for this project is estimated to be around USD 137 million (Rs 1,000 crore) and is planned to be financed via a loan from a multilateral funding agency.

JMC Projects CEO and Deputy Managing Director S K Tripathi said the company's international business has expanded its presence further with this project in Maldives.

