New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Shares of oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructure rose by nearly 14 per cent in its debut trade on Thursday.

The stock closed at Rs 136.60, a gain of 13.83 per cent from its issue price of Rs 120 per share on BSE. It had opened with a premium of 8.41 per cent at Rs 130.10.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Massive Discounts on iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11 Pro, Razr 5G & More.

At NSE, it settled with a gain of 13.75 per cent at Rs 136.50.

Likhitha Infrastructure's initial public offer was susbcribed 9.51 times earlier this month.

Also Read | When Will India Get COVID-19 Vaccine? Here’s Where AstraZeneca, Sputnik V And Other Vaccine Trials Stand in India.

Likhitha Infrastructure's initial public offer was extended and the price band was also revised lower to Rs 116-120 per share.

The Hyderabad-headquartered firm has over two decades of experience in laying pipeline networks along with construction of associated facilities, as well as providing operations and maintenance services to leading city gas distribution companies in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)