New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Shares of PVR and INOX Leisure dropped up to 5 per cent on Monday amid the announcement of fresh restrictions in Maharashtra to curb the upsurge in COVID cases.

PVR tumbled 4.74 per cent to close at Rs 1,178.20 on the BSE. During the day, it plummeted 8.55 per cent to Rs 1,131.

Shares of INOX Leisure declined 3.71 per cent to close at Rs 268.70. During the day, it tumbled 8.04 per cent to Rs 256.60.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra government announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from April 5 to 30 in addition to a slew of other restrictions like closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the rise in COVID.

Places of entertainment like theatres, cinema halls, video parlours, multiplexes, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, auditoriums and water parks will remain shut.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)