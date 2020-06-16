Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Latest News | BIZ-STOCKS-TATA MOTORS  Tata Motors Shares Decline 5 Pc on March Quarter Loss

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 11:54 AM IST
Latest News | BIZ-STOCKS-TATA MOTORS  Tata Motors Shares Decline 5 Pc on March Quarter Loss

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Shares of Tata Motors on Tuesday fell 5 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9,863.73 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

It declined 5 per cent to Rs 95.40 on the BSE.

On the NSE, stock of the company plunged 5 per cent to Rs 95.40.

Tata Motors on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9,863.73 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, with the coronavirus-induced lockdown taking a toll on British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) as well as its domestic business.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,108.66 crore in the January-March period of the financial year 2018-19.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 62,492.96 crore in the March 2020 quarter, compared with Rs 86,422.33 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Tata Motors said in a statement.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net loss from continuing operations at Rs 4,871.05 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. It had reported a net profit of Rs 106.19 crore in the same period of the financial year 2018-19.

JLR reported a loss of 501 million pounds in the quarter under review, while the revenue was at GBP 5.4 billion.

For the financial year 2019-20, Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 11,975.23 crore, compared with Rs 28,724.2 crore in 2018-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

