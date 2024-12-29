New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP of trying to register "illegal voters", fearing defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls.

The BJP's city unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said in a press conference that his party would not allow "fake votes" to be cast in Delhi.

"We have provided multiple pieces of evidence but Kejriwal is merely attempting to cover up his 'wrongdoings' by creating confusion among the people," he charged.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due in February.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had claimed that the BJP was manipulating changes in electoral rolls of his New Delhi constituency by filing applications to delete more than 5,000 votes since mid-December.

Sachdeva charged that applications submitted after December 23, when updating electoral rolls was frozen, reflected Kejriwal's ongoing "manipulation plan" in the 70 constituencies.

He also responded to AAP leader Sanjay Singh on his allegation that the BJP was trying to delete his wife's name from the electoral roll.

Sachdeva claimed that the two women who applied to cancel Singh's wife's vote had family ties with him.

He said the updation of electoral rolls was frozen on December 23, with the updated voters' list set to be released on January 6.

Despite this, applications for new voters have been submitted in every assembly constituency, he charged.

In Narela alone, more than 2,000 people applied for new voter registrations on December 24. Similar applications were observed in various constituencies on December 25, 26 and 27, he added.

"What is most surprising is that none of these applications belonged to 18-20-year-olds and most of the applicants were in the 30-48 age group. Who brought them (here) and what is their background?" Sachdeva asked.

The BJP has filed complaints with the Election Commission in this regard, he said.

BJP leader Pravesh Verma, the party's probable candidate from New Delhi, accused AAP and Kejriwal of creating "drama".

He said Kejriwal's "Operation Lotus" charge was a reflection of his "desperate attempt to distract people from the AAP government's governance failures in the past 10 years".

"Kejriwal's theatrics are not new. His baseless allegations about 'Operation Lotus' are a clear indication of his insecurity and fear of losing public support," Verma said.

He also challenged Kejriwal to provide evidence for his claims.

"If he is so sure of voter manipulation, why hasn't he submitted concrete evidence to the Election Commission or the courts? His press conferences are merely a stage for sensationalism, not accountability," Verma added.

AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term in Delhi while the BJP, which has been out of power since 1998, is looking to mount a comeback in the House.

