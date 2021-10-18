Latur, Oct 18 (PTI) The BJP has fielded a panel for elections to 19 seats on the board of directors of the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank, a party functionary said on Monday.

Also Read | Technology, in Particular Semiconductors.

The polls, which will finalise the composition of the board for a period of five years, are scheduled for November 21, BJP Latur district president and MLC Ramesh Karad said.

Also Read | Hugo & Son's Luxurious Handmade Sleigh Beds Are Available Just in Time for Christmas.

He said the BJP panel filed its nominations on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)