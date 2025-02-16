Gurugram, Feb 16 (PTI) Putting an end to all speculations, the BJP has given the ticket for the mayoral election to Sunderlal Yadav Sarpanch for the Municipal Corporation, Manesar (MCM).

A senior leader of the party said that in the list released in late evening on Sunday, the BJP declared Sarpanch as its mayoral candidate.

Also Read | Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 4500 Posts at dee.assam.gov.in, Know Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply and Other Details.

The Congress had already declared Neeraj Yadav as its mayoral candidate for the MCM.

Sarpanch holds the posts of state coordinator of the Panchayati Raj Cell and the Agricultural Input Project of the party's Haryana unit. He has been active in the BJP for several years and played a major role in the Pataudi legislative election.

Also Read | Ashley St. Clair Says Elon Musk Is Father of Her Child, Know All About 26-Year-Old Influencer.

Infighting in the BJP is said to have increased after the list of candidates for mayor and councilors for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was released. The BJP cancelled the tickets of many former councilors, expressing confidence in many new faces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)