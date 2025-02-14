New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said his party will fulfil its poll promises to slum dwellers after forming the government in the national capital.

Sachdeva also thanked the BJP workers who were part of the 'Jhuggi Vistarak' campaign for the Delhi assembly polls. The campaign was launched in July 2019, months ahead of the polls this February as part of its outreach to the slum dwellers.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 15 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The BJP secured a comfortable victory in the assembly polls held earlier this month by winning 48 seats.

Expressing his gratitude to all 'Jhuggi Basti Palaks and Vistaraks', the Delhi BJP chief acknowledged the crucial role the trust of slum dwellers played in the party's victory in the elections, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 14: Sushma Swaraj, Madhubala, Edinson Cavani and Simon Pegg - Know About Personalities Born on February 14.

Sachdeva emphasised that the BJP has remained in constant touch with slum dwellers, understanding their problems, and working toward solutions, it stated.

"The BJP has consistently been the voice of slum dwellers, raised their issues on the streets, and as a result, Delhi has been freed from a deceitful and deeply corrupt party," he said.

The BJP leader assured the party was "committed to fulfilling its promises to slum dwellers" and will work towards them after forming the government, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)