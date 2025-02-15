Gurugram, Feb 15 (PTI) The BJP has released the list of candidates for all 36 wards and the mayor for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) elections, the party said.

The BJP has given ticket for the mayor election to Rajrani Malhotra, whose husband Tilak Raj Malhotra has been associated with the RSS for a long time and is the former district president of the BJP. The BJP had fielded Tilak Raj for the MLA election from Gurgaon in 2000, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the party in-charge of Haryana.

According to political experts, with the ticket given to Rajrani Malhotra, the BJP will be successful in wooing Punjabi voters in Gurugram as she from the Punjabi community.

There are many new faces among the candidates for the post of councilor for the MCG and the BJP has placed its bet on many old faces.

Meanwhile, 21 candidates filed their nominations for ward elections in the Municipal Corporation of Manesar and 15 candidates filed their nominations for the MCG elections on Saturday. No candidate from both the municipal corporations filed their nomination for the post of mayor, while the Congress is yet to declare its mayor candidates for Manesar and Gurugram corporations.

