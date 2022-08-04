Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 (PTI) Opposition BJP on Thursday slammed Odisha's BJD government over the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) recent report on "irregularities" in plantation drive in the state and said it would raise the matter in Parliament.

This was stated by BJP's Odisha unit vice-president Bhrugu Buxipatra at a press conference here. He alleged that the state government has completely "failed" to achieve the target of plantation as pointed out by the CAG in its report.

"The CAG report had exposed the state government's failure in forest, works and irrigation departments. Though the BJD continued to remain in power for over 22 years, the administration has not learnt how to implement works in the field properly", he said, adding that irregularities are galore in Odisha.

As many as 3,473 reports are pending for settlement from June 1984 to 2020. These include 95 per cent pending reports in the last 22 years, he alleged.

He said that the CAG has found the concentration of plantation activities in easily accessible areas like land along the pathways, leaving the degraded patches in the middle of dense forest unplanted in the state.

"The BJP MPs from Odisha will raise the issue in parliament. The party will also draw the attention of the Union Finance Minister", said Buxipatra.

The CAG report on Performance Audit of “Assessment of Plantation Activities” covering the period from 2013-14 to 2017-18, said that the acute shortfall in achievement of plantation targets during the period indicated fixation of unrealistic targets.

