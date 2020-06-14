Latest News | BJP Slams Puducherry Govt for COVID-19 Spread

Puducherry, June 14 (PTI) BJP in Puducherry on Sunday alleged the rise in COVID-19 cases in the union territory was due to 'slackness' in implementing measures to curb the virus and demanded that the government convene an-all party meet to discuss the situation.

There was no checking of vehicles coming into the UT from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and more particularly from `hotspots` and this was contributing to the spread of the disease, local party unit President V Saminathan said in a statement here.

Also Read | Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Loving, Assam Singam White, Assam Kuil Super on June 14, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

He said the government should convene immediate a joint meeting of leaders of political parties to enlist their views on measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Puducherry has reported four deaths due to COVID-19 while the number of positive cases which has been on the increase in recent days stood at 194 as of Sunday.

Also Read | Lockdown to be Imposed Again? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)