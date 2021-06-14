Patna, June 14 (PTI) A blood donation camp was held here on Monday for the benefit of children afflicted with Thalassemia, on the occasion of World Blood Donors Day, in which more than 150 people took part.

The camp was organised jointly by the Bihar chapters of IAS Officers Association, IFS Officers Association, IAS Officers Wives Association, and charitable organisation Maa Vaishno Devi Seva Samiti.

"More than 150 units of blood were collected at the day-long camp which was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Tripurari Sharan in presence of top officials like Development Commissioner Amir Subhani," said Dipak Kumar Singh, the secretary of the IAS Officers Association.

Singh, who as Principal Secretary of the Department for Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change has been known for efforts towards improving green cover in the state, also said all the blood donors were presented with a sapling, besides a certificate, as a token of appreciation.

"This was the first blood donation camp of this magnitude held in Bihar since the pandemic struck. Many people are suffering on account of blood banks getting depleted since donors are not able to turn up. Children suffering from Thalassemia are particularly vulnerable and the blood collected at the camp will be made available for such patients," Singh added.

"We sincerely thank the State Health Society for the cooperation it extended to us. The Societys executive director Manoj Kumar lent weight to the event, held amid COVID pandemic, by donating blood," Singh said.

He also expressed gratitude towards Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pratyay Amrit, who "himself visited a camp and issued necessary instructions that ensured that the day- long event passed off without any health hazards".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)