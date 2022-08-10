Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) BLS International on Wednesday said that it has been authorised by the Thai embassy to provide visa processing services in Chennai.

"We are glad to grow our network of services with the Thai embassy... We will continue to explore more opportunities and deliver our best-in-class visa application services to provide an accessible and faster customer experience," BLS International joint managing director Shikhar Aggarwal said in a statement.

BLS said it will process visa applications on behalf of the Royal Thai Consulate-General, Chennai from August 5 onwards.

The company has already signed similar contracts with the Thai consulates in Mumbai, Kolkata and Kenya.

Apart from processing visa applications, BLS will also provide several value-added services like form filling assistance, SMS tracking, photocopy and printing, travel insurance and courier services, it said.

