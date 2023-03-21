New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Cooling products maker Blue Star on Tuesday said it has bagged four orders worth Rs 575 crore which mark its entry into the railway electrification space.

The company has secured orders from West Central Railway, Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE) and Metro Railway, Kolkata, said Blue Star in a statement.

This will consolidate Blue Star's position in the projects Business space, where it is already present in air conditioning and tunnel ventilation works of the Metro Rail segment, it added.

"Railways being one of the key focus areas by the Indian Government, we are glad that we are contributing towards the growth and development of the railway's infrastructure in India," Blue Star Managing Director B Thiagarajan said.

"Blue Star, with its superior project management expertise and experience in working on various HVAC&R and MEP projects, is in a perfect place to leverage the growing opportunities in the Railway Electrification space," he said.

Blue Star is one of the leading firms in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and commercial refrigeration (HVAC&R) company, with an annual revenue of over Rs 6,045 crore.

It has five manufacturing facilities and its products as room ACs, packaged air conditioners, chillers, cold rooms as well as refrigeration products and systems are retailed through 7,500 stores.

