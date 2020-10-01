New Delhi, October 1: German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it will increase prices of its model range in India by up to 3 per cent from next month. The company will increase prices across the BMW and MINI product portfolio with effect from November 1, BMW Group India said in a statement. Also Read | How to Read WhatsApp Messages Without Opening the Chat.

"BMW Group India is constantly engaged in offering aspirational products and highest levels of customer service to its exclusive clientele. The company will increase the prices of its cars by up to 3 per cent from November 1 because of rising costs and depreciating currency," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

With comprehensive solutions and customer-centric offers from BMW India Financial Services and services across the dealer network, the company remains at the forefront of providing an unparalleled experience at all times, he added.

The company sells a range of models under BMW and MINI brands in the country.

