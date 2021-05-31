Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) French lender BNP Paribas on Monday appointed bank veteran Aymar de Liedekerke Beaufort as the head of the territory for India, where his role will be expanded to head all the businesses in the country.

Beaufort, who has been with BNP for over three decades, has been heading the corporate and institutional banking vertical and also serves as the chief executive of BNP Paribas India SA, its banking operations which has eight corporate and institutional branches, since December 2019, as per an official statement.

He will be taking over the new role - which encompasses heading the brokerage Sharekhan, the bank, and also its Global Capability Centres which serve as a back office for global operations of the lender- from September 1, as per the statement.

BNP, which acquired the brokerage Sharekhan a few years ago, is the second oldest multinational bank in the country with operations that have been around for 160 years. It has invested Euro 1.4 billion in the country.

“In his expanded role, Aymar will drive Group strategy within our important India operation and enhance our ability to help clients tap the full range of BNP Paribas solutions across our global network,” Paul Yang, its chief executive for the Asia Pacific, said.

In his stint at BNP, Beaufort has served as head of the territory for Vietnam, head of the country for Czech Republic and Slovakia, head of the country for Hungary and South-Eastern Europe, deputy head of corporate and transaction banking Europe, and head of corporate coverage and transaction banking in Germany, the statement said.

Beaufort, who succeeds Franciska Decuypere, will also oversee local governance and controls while deepening initiatives related to Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainable finance, the statement said.

Decuypere is relocating to Europe to take on a senior role within the bank, it said.

