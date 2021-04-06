New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Consumer tech products maker Boat on Tuesday said it has become the official audio partner for six IPL T20 teams this year.

These include Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Boat will also be launching a limited edition of TWS Airdopes inspired by the insignia and colours of the teams to cater to the fans of the respective teams, a statement said.

To further strengthen its association with IPL, the brand has also launched a digital campaign #SoundOfChampions, it added.

* * * * Nykaa Fashion expands into athleisure category with Nykd All Day *

Nykd by Nykaa, the lingerie and sleepwear brand from Nykaa Fashion, on Tuesday announced its athleisure sub-brand 'Nykd All Day'.

'Nykd All Day' for women will feature athleisure, leisure, and activewear with prices starting at Rs 399.

Through this expansion, the multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform aims to introduce clothing that focuses on comfort and inclusivity and can seamlessly transition from at-home wear to stepping-out attire as per the dictates of the hybrid work model of today, a statement said.

“Over the past one year as we navigate new ways of working, living and managing our hectic schedules, athleisure & activewear have now become wardrobe staples that we choose to make a style statement in! With Nykd All day, we combine high-quality athletic staples with versatile leisurewear to offer utmost comfort," Adwaita Nayar, CEO of Nykaa Fashion and Founding Team Member at Nykaa, said.

Nykd by Nykaa debuted in October 2020 with lingerie and sleepwear.

* * * * Syndrome Technologies to invest $5M in software, services *

IT infrastructure company Syndrome Technologies on Tuesday said it intends to invest USD 5 million (about Rs 36.7 crore) to augment and support its plan of diversification into software and services with a focus on key technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, RPA, cloud, blockchain, security and managed services.

Syndrome Technologies will increase focus on building a managed service and software solution practice to help clients derive great value and deliver measurable business outcomes, a statement said.

At the beginning of the year, the company had appointed Sam Simon as its CEO.

The strategic appointment of Sam will play a key role in driving the focus on building skill sets around emerging technologies and developing a strategic GTM team which would focus on offering solutions around data analytics, IAM/CIAM (identity access management/Customer IAM), AI and ML, and managed security services as the company further strengthens existing offerings around RPA (Robotic process automation), the statement said.

