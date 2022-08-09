Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man aged around 30 years was found floating in the Kolshet creek in Thane, officials said.

The body was spotted in the creek in the afternoon. Teams of Fire Brigade personnel and Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation retrieved it.

A case of accidental death was registered and further investigation is underway.

