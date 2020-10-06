Rameswaram (TN), Oct 6 (PTI) The body of a 23-year old fisherman, washed ashore in Sri Lanka after he drowned in the sea, was brought here on Tuesday and laid to rest, officials said.

The body of Carson, who fell into sea on September 30, was brought by Sri Lankan Naval personnel and handed over to his family at the Internatioal Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the presence of Indian Coast Guard personnel, Fisheries Assistant Director Rajendran said. Later, the fisherman was laid to rest at his native Thangachimadam near here.

Carson had fallen off his boat due to rough seas while fishing between Katchatheevu and Dhanushkodi and his body was found washed ashore in Jaffna in Sri Lanka later.

Earlier, fishermen of mechanised boats association had last week demanded that the Central and Tamil Nadu governments allow them to sail to the neighbouring island nation in search of their colleague and try to bring the body, if found. PTI

