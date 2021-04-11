Mangaluru, Apr 11 (PTI) The body of a fisherman from Tannirbhavi here, who was reported missing at sea three days back, was found off Manjeshwar coast on Sunday.

The body was brought to the shore by local fishermen and taken to a city hospital, police sources said.

Davood Siddique (39), had gone fishing on a country boat along with five others on Thursday.

He, however, went missing when the boat was almost 14 nautical miles off the Panambur coast.

A missing complaint was lodged at the Panambur police station on the day.

Siddique was engaged in fishing for the last 15 years and was a member of the Tannirbhavi team of expert rescue divers, the sources said.

