Mangaluru, Jul 25 (PTI) A senior citizen was found dead in Nethravati river near Adamkudru in the city here in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Also Read | OnePlus 10T 5G Camera Details Revealed Ahead of Its Launch.

The deceased was identified as Vishwanatha (65), a retired bank employee. He had left his home on Sunday morning, telling family members that he was going to get his blood pressure checked.

Also Read | Droupadi Murmu Takes Oath As 15th President of India; Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About India's First Tribal Woman President.

The family registered a missing complaint with the police on Sunday evening after their enquiries turned futile.

Police, with the help of locals, conducted a search in the river and his body was recovered late in the night.

It is suspected that the man ended his life by jumping into the river, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)