Udhagamandalam, Jun 9 (PTI) The body of a youth was found at Kunjapanai in Nilgiris district, forest department sources said on Wednesday.

Officials said footmarks of an elephant were found near the body leading to the suspicion that the youth might have been trampled to death by the pachyderm on Tuesday.

Kunjapanai comes under the Kothagiri forest range.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.PTI COR NVM

