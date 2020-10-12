New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) With many cinema theatres set to re-open later this month, online ticket booking platform BookMyShow (BMS) has added a new safety shield tag to help create awareness about the various safety and hygiene measures available across various properties listed on the platform.

The 'My Safety First' safety shield tag has been rolled out across BMS' web and app platforms in collaboration with cinema partners all over India.

Created using BMS' robust consumer and data analytics, this safety shield feature will highlight the best practices being followed by all cinemas across India, according to a statement.

It will list various safety indicators available across every cinema listed on the platform such as in-cinema seat distancing, thermal screening, contactless security check, availability of hand sanitisers, and daily temperature check for staff members, among others.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given its go-ahead to resuming cinema and theatre activities under Unlock 5.0 but has left for the states to take a final call in this regard, and multiplex operators are still awaiting nod from many state governments to resume operations.

According to the Centre's guidelines, multiplexes, cinema halls and theatres have been allowed to re-open from October 15, with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

BMS Chief Operating Officer (Cinemas) Ashish Saksena said the new feature will enable users to see the various safety measures employed by cinemas and make an informed decision before they step out to watch films on the silver screen.

"To ensure a smooth implementation and safe experience for consumers, we have been working along with our cinema partners to put forth a comprehensive guide for cine-goers with the 'My Safety First' safety shield tag," he added.

Saksena said that through this feature, the firm aims to help millions of consumers using BookMyShow to make an informed decision for a worry-free movie viewing experience.

He added that while cinema theatres will open and function as per local rules, footfalls would also depend on the titles that are released.

