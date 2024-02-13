New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Auto components major Bosch on Tuesday reported 62 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 518 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, on account of robust sales.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 319 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,205 crore in the period under review from Rs 3,660 crore in the year-ago period, Bosch said in a regulatory filing.

"Increased demand for vehicles has resulted in robust growth for the company this quarter," Bosch Ltd Managing Director Guruprasad Mudlapur said.

With a sustained focus on localisation in the mobility space and beyond, the company is optimistic of the future and committed to delivering technologies and solutions that elevate the customer experience, he added.

The company's board declared a special payout in the form of an interim dividend of Rs 205 per equity share of Rs 10 each.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 5.16 per cent up at Rs 26,600.80 apiece on the BSE.

