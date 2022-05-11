Palghar (Mah), May 11 (PTI) An office assistant working with the Palghar District Caste Verification Committee was questioned on Wednesday for allegedly demanding bribe, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the 32-year-old employee, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Navnath Jagtap.

He allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 for verifying the caste of a person and obtaining certificate from senior officials, the ACB official said.

The bribe amount was later negotiated down to Rs 25,000.

After the person from whom bribe was demanded approached the ACB, a case was registered. Further probe is underway, Jagtap said.

